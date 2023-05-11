Progress Housing Group celebrates the work of volunteers in the community
A young girl who recorded a song for Derian House and a volunteer-run first aid service were among the winners of a social housing provider’s community awards.
The Progress Housing Group’s Community Champion Awards, held at Lancashire Football Association, celebrated the achievements of groups and volunteers who give up their time to help others.
Community Network Outreach Service (CNOS), which delivers support and activities for residents in Leyland, was crowned gold in the group category.
Sophie Wilding, founder of CNOS, said: “Winning the award is very special for us. “Not only does this help to raise our profile locally, but more importantly it is based on nominations made by those who attend our groups and events, and by those that continue to support us through a difficult time. “Knowing these people have taken the time to nominate us gives us a sense of pride.”
The Base Community Centre, in the Broadfield area of Leyland, and Chorley’s Angels, which provides first aid services for community events, were awarded silver and bronze respectively.
Gail Forrest, first aid volunteer, mentor and trainer at Chorley’s Angels, was honoured with a gold award in the individual category.
She said: “My gold award was a great surprise to me, as all the nominees are exceptional people. It is a great honour and one which I will always treasure. “Having volunteered from the age of seven, it is very much a way of life for me and an amazing way of supporting our local community. “Chorley’s Angels First Aid Community Group is a friendly, welcoming group and I am thrilled to also accept the bronze award on behalf of all of our members.”
Other gold winners included Karen Sutton-Taylor, who has raised more than £6,000 for charities, and Jean Bury, who runs an inclusive reading group at Leyland Methodist Church.
Five youngsters were also recognised for their volunteer and fundraising work. These were Chorley’s Angels volunteers Harry Mills and Rebecca Lackey; seven-year-old litter picker Isabella Whittaker; The Base volunteer Jimmy Massam; and Ruby Whittle, who, at seven years old, wrote and recorded a Christmas song in aid of Derian House.
Jacqui De-Rose, Chief Executive of Progress Housing Group, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to meet and celebrate the excellent work of these volunteers. “Without them, our communities would not have the help and support that makes the world a better place to live. They truly deserve to be recognised for the care they show others.”