A Preston property linked to repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour and drug use has been shut down following action by local police and the city council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, in partnership with Preston City Council, secured a three-month closure order on a property on Whinfield Place in Ashton-on-Ribble earlier this week.

The order, granted at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, was issued under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Preston property linked to repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour and drug use has been shut down | Lancashire Police

It prohibits anyone from staying overnight at the address and restricts access to named individuals for cleaning purposes only.

Sgt Weronika Wallis, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We welcome the result of this closure order that was causing concern in the local community.

“This behaviour won't be tolerated, and this action demonstrates that we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.”

The closure forms part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour led by Lancashire Constabulary and supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.