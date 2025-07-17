Problem Preston home linked to drugs and anti-social behaviour shut down by police and council
Preston Neighbourhood Policing Team, in partnership with Preston City Council, secured a three-month closure order on a property on Whinfield Place in Ashton-on-Ribble earlier this week.
The order, granted at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Monday, was issued under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.
It prohibits anyone from staying overnight at the address and restricts access to named individuals for cleaning purposes only.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Sgt Weronika Wallis, from Preston’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We welcome the result of this closure order that was causing concern in the local community.
“This behaviour won't be tolerated, and this action demonstrates that we will take the appropriate action to safeguard people and deal with criminality.”
The closure forms part of Operation Centurion, a county-wide crackdown on anti-social behaviour led by Lancashire Constabulary and supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner, Clive Grunshaw.