11 pictures as Prince William and Kate Middleton pay emotional visit to Southport

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 14:18 BST

It is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second visit to Southport since last year’s fatal knife attack.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Southport on Tuesday (September 23), showing support for families and the local community after last summer’s horrific knife attack.

Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class at the Hart Space on July 29, 2024.

Killer Axel Rudakubana also attempted to murder eight other children and two adults during the attack. He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum fixed term of 52 years, in January.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit on is the second to the Merseyside coastal town since last year’s tragedy. The pair spoke with teachers at Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School to hear about the impact of the attack, as well speaking privately with the parents of Elsie Dot Stancombe, who attended the school.

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport.

1. Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport. | Getty Images

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport.

2. Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport. | Getty Images

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport.

3. Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport. | Getty Images

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport.

4. Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport

Prince and Princess of Wales visit Southport. | Getty Images

