The Prime Minister has released a statement after “a number of pedestrians” were hit by a car following Liverpool FC’s victory parade.

Merseyside Police confirmed emergency services are at the scene on Water Street.

Videos shared to social media appear to show a vehicle among the crowds of Liverpool fans in the Water Street area, surrounded by police officers.

One X user shared a video and said: “Car has ploughed into fans after the Liverpool parade.” Another shared a video of several people appearing to be knocked down by a dark-coloured vehicle, though this has since been removed.

Sharing a statement on X shortly after 7.30pm, Sir Keir Starmer said: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

Police and emergency personnel dealing with the road traffic incident | PA

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: "We are currently dealing with reports of a road traffic collision in Liverpool city centre.

"We were contacted at just after 6pm today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene. We will issue more updates as we have them."

Full details about the incident are not yet known.