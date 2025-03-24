A child has been removed from a Preston primary school after bringing knives to class.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to St Matthew’s Church of England Primary Academy in New Hall Lane after the youngster was found in possession of two ‘folding knives’ last Wednesday.

Headteacher Mark Mackley said the alarming incident was “dealt with swiftly” after teaching staff were made aware of the knives at the start of the school day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The knives were confiscated, the pupil was removed from class and the child’s parents were contacted.

Police were called to St Matthew’s Church of England Primary Academy in New Hall Lane, Preston after the youngster was found in possession of two ‘folding knives’ last Wednesday | Google

Mr Mackley said no one was harmed or threatened and the knives were “never visibly displayed in school by the pupil in question”.

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident and said an officer will visit the school this week to present a knife education session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson told the Post: “It was reported and a visit to the school by an officer to deliver a knife education session, has been arranged for this week.”

Parents were alarmed by the incident, which occurred just days after a harrowing new drama, Adolescence, aired on Netflix.

The series centres on a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested for stabbing a female classmate to death. Many have called for the drama to be shown in schools to educate children on the horrors of knife crime.

Mark Mackley, headteacher of St Matthew’s Primary Academy in New Hall Lane, Preston | Submitted

School statement

Headteacher Mark Mackley said: “I can confirm that there was an incident on Wednesday (March 19) in which two small folding knives were brought into school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This matter was dealt with swiftly at the start of the school day using the robust procedures and systems we have in place.

“The pupil was removed, the knives confiscated, parents contacted and the police called.

“The knives were never visibly displayed in school by the pupil in question.

“Following initial investigations by the police we are assured that there was no malicious intent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst further investigation continues regarding this incident, the child remains off school.

“This was an extremely serious, and potentially dangerous situation. Possession of an offensive weapon on school premises is a crime.

“We are now working with the child, their family, and the police, to reinforce the messaging for all our pupils around personal safety.

“In parallel we will also work with parents and carers to ensure that they know what their children are accessing and potentially carrying with them. It is important that all in our community understand the gravity of carrying a weapon of any kind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Knife crime is a national concern, and more recently, events in our local area have brought it closer to home.

“The incident last week at school, whilst not maliciously motivated, is a stark reminder of the obligations we collectively have as a community to keep our children safe. Only by working together can this be achieved.

“We have communicated the facts of this incident with parents and carers and I encourage those with further questions to get in contact with the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents were alarmed by the incident, which occurred just days after a harrowing new drama, Adolescence, aired on Netflix. The series centres on a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested for stabbing a female classmate to death. Many have called for the drama to be shown in schools to educate children on the horrors of knife crime.

Parents protest at school gates

But some parents are not happy about the school’s handling of the incident. They have said the school did not make them aware that anything had happened and are accusing academy bosses of trying to “hush up” the incident.

One mum said: “We’re finding out from our friends’ children when they are coming home or from messages on social media. It’s really disappointing. I feel like the school haven’t communicated well about a very serious incident.”

Headteacher Mr Mackley defended the school’s handling of the matter, saying the incident was “both isolated and contained” and the school wanted “to prevent any unnecessary concern amongst the parents and children”.

He added: “In my 31 years teaching and 19 as headteacher (six years here), this is the first and only time I have had to deal with an incident such as this which I hope reassures you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But some parents were not assured and gathered outside the school gates on Friday (March 21) morning to protest how the academy dealt with the incident.

The gathering was reported to police who attended to disperse the small crowd of parents.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 9.05am on Friday (March 21) of public order at St Matthew’s School, New Lane Hall, Preston. Our officers attended and will revisit the school.”

Lancashire Police said no arrests were made in connection with the protest or in relation to the knife incident.