Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The price tag for Waddow Hall - used by Lancashire Girlguides for decades - has been revealed.

Marketed as a 29-bedroom hotel, the Grade II-listed hall is available for £3.25m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hall, which lies just outside Clitheroe, is to be one of five centres to be sold off by the Girl Guides because of the investment needed and the reduced number of members using them in the past decade. A spokesman for Girlguiding said: "We simply don’t have the funds needed to invest in the properties to be fit for the future and keep operating. And we want to use our limited resources to support our members, and for more girls to have opportunities to experience adventure closer to home."

Waddow Hall, near Clitheroe.

As well as Waddow Hall, they are Blackland Farm in Sussex, Foxlease in Hampshire, Glenbrook in Derbyshire and Ynysgain, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.

What do you get for your money?

Agent Savills say Waddow Hall has "significant upside potential". They add: "The property is arranged over ground and first floor and provides 29 bedrooms, two reception rooms, large dining room, licensed bar, four training and conference rooms, kitchen and offices and staff facilities."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also two residential cottages, 178 acres of grounds and nine fully-equipped campsites on the site, with five including communal shower and toilet blocks.

Public campaign

Last year, campaigners launched an ambitious bid to buy Waddow Hall. The Waddow Hall Trust has been set up with the aim of raising around £5m. Group members want to continue to offer residential and day use to schools, youth groups, adult social groups and family groups but also expand access to businesses and the general public with a greater range of experiences for all ages. For more information on the funding appeal, click here.

Cottages at Waddow Hall

History of Waddow Hall