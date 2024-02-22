Price tag revealed as Lancashire's Girlguiding centre Waddow Hall hits the market
The price tag for Waddow Hall - used by Lancashire Girlguides for decades - has been revealed.
Marketed as a 29-bedroom hotel, the Grade II-listed hall is available for £3.25m.
The hall, which lies just outside Clitheroe, is to be one of five centres to be sold off by the Girl Guides because of the investment needed and the reduced number of members using them in the past decade. A spokesman for Girlguiding said: "We simply don’t have the funds needed to invest in the properties to be fit for the future and keep operating. And we want to use our limited resources to support our members, and for more girls to have opportunities to experience adventure closer to home."
As well as Waddow Hall, they are Blackland Farm in Sussex, Foxlease in Hampshire, Glenbrook in Derbyshire and Ynysgain, on the edge of Snowdonia National Park.
What do you get for your money?
Agent Savills say Waddow Hall has "significant upside potential". They add: "The property is arranged over ground and first floor and provides 29 bedrooms, two reception rooms, large dining room, licensed bar, four training and conference rooms, kitchen and offices and staff facilities."
There are also two residential cottages, 178 acres of grounds and nine fully-equipped campsites on the site, with five including communal shower and toilet blocks.
Public campaign
Last year, campaigners launched an ambitious bid to buy Waddow Hall. The Waddow Hall Trust has been set up with the aim of raising around £5m. Group members want to continue to offer residential and day use to schools, youth groups, adult social groups and family groups but also expand access to businesses and the general public with a greater range of experiences for all ages. For more information on the funding appeal, click here.
History of Waddow Hall
The original manor house at Waddow Hall dates from 1267 when it was built as a Dower House for the Tempest family of Waddington Old Hall. In 1879 it was acquired by the Garnett family, a large respectable family known for industrial philanthropy and their textile manufacturing business. The site has been used by Girlguiding since 1927. In the Second World War it was temporarily converted into a children’s hospital by the local council.