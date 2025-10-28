Viral jacket potato sellers SpudBros have found themselves at the centre of a trademark dispute after another business claimed it had been threatened with legal action over its name.

The Spud Father, a newly opened potato-themed food business in Portsmouth, said it had been contacted by lawyers representing SpudBros, the popular Preston-founded brand that has since expanded to London and Liverpool.

In a post on social media, The Spud Father said it had been “threatened with legal action” over its name, alleging that SpudBros had “trademarked several potato-related words” and were now trying to stop the smaller business from using its branding.

Jacob, 28, and Harley Nelson, 21, have become a global sensation for their baked potatoes | National World

The statement read: “After months of graft — long days, late nights, and putting everything we have into The Spud Father — we’ve now been threatened with legal action from SpudBros over the use of our name.

“It’s gutting. We’ve poured our heart and soul into this… to suddenly face the threat of losing it because a bigger company wants to throw their weight around… it’s hard to put into words how disheartening that feels.”

The Spud Father said the situation had caused “stress and worry” for those involved and thanked customers for their support.

However, SpudBros, run by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, who gained millions of followers after starting their business from a converted tram in Preston, have strongly denied taking any legal action.

In a detailed statement, Jacob Nelson said the brothers had not sued or attempted to shut down any business, and that their lawyers had issued a standard response following a notification from the Intellectual Property Office (IPO).

He said the term “The Spudfather” was trademarked in June and approved in September, after being used by SpudBros for one of their best-selling dishes, named in honour of their father.

“There are rumours flying around that we’ve sued a small business called The Spud Father, or that we’re trying to ruin someone’s livelihood,” Jacob said.

“We are not suing anyone. Not now. Not ever.

“Trademarks exist to prevent confusion and protect brands and, honestly, every business should do a simple trademark search before launching. If that had been done here, none of this would have happened.”

Jacob added that the matter had escalated online before the two businesses had the chance to speak directly.

SpudBros, run by brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, have strongly denied taking any legal action. | Jacob Nelson / SWNS

“We haven’t tried to shut anyone down. We love seeing small food businesses thrive – we were one, and in many ways we still are,” he said.

“I’ve now reached out privately to The Spud Father… we would never want anyone to feel attacked.”

SpudBros also said the situation had resulted in threats being made towards their family, including messages referencing Jacob’s three-year-old daughter.

The brothers said they had trademarked several phrases linked to their growing brand - including “The Spudfather”and “Tram Sauce” - to protect their identity as they explore supermarket partnerships and franchise opportunities.