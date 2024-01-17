The building has been around since 1979.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Preston's tallest office building could be transformed into a block of 115 city living apartments, under new plans.

Working for Fylde coast-based Yates Capital, PWA Planning has submitted an application which would see The Guild Tower converted into one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rooftop running track

"Significant" improvements are also promised for the building which is located off Church Row and is adjacent to the Guild Hall complex. These include the introduction of a gym and creation of an outside exercise and relaxation space for residents on the currently unused flat roof of the building’s first and second storey. This space would feature a running track, exercise equipment, green landscaping and benches. There would also be a co-working space and meeting rooms.

Changes to the appearance

The 70,000 sq ft concrete building would be reclad in a dark and light grey coating, while a living green wall would be introduced on the exterior of the first and second floor on two sides of the building.

How the apartment block could look.

Fifty solar panels and a biosolar green sedum roof would also be added to main roof to improve the environmental performance of the building which was erected in the 1970s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Yates, director of Yates Capital, said: “Preston’s city living strategy is really starting to come together with lots of people who want to live and work in the city and take advantage of the vibrant and growing leisure, culture, food and hospitality offering.

“We have done a great amount of work to get this stage, working closely with the regeneration team at the council to design a scheme that is fully aligned with their vision for the city centre.”

Fully privately rented

Dan, who is also the Lancashire-based property entrepreneur behind the successful Hy Hotels brand, added: “This will be a fully private rented scheme which we intend to market under our recently launched Hy Living brand. The concept of Hy Living is to provide city living that blends the comfort of home with the luxury of a hotel with features like a 24/7 concierge service, gym and spa facilities.

“The development will be tech-led with features like a resident app, mobile phone door keys and pocket concierge, as well as being pet friendly. It’s one of a number of Hy Living locations we will be bringing forward in the region and we can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Hughes, planning director at PWA Planning, said: “The apartments will complement the other city centre residential buildings being developed, providing residents with high quality city living at a time where there is significant and growing demand for these properties in Preston.”

There could be a running track on the roof.

What about Level?