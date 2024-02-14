Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The home of a well-known city centre bar has gone on the market.

The building - 118 Church Street, Preston - is currently home to Sylvester's Bar at ground level, previously known as Barney's Piano Bar. Hazelwell's Commercial are offering the whole property - approximately 5,414 sqft - for £500,000, and say it "offers huge investment development potential". This was the ruling on whether Sylvester's could stay open after former director knocked pensioner out

The ground floor is currently let on a long term lease, and the annexe is let for office/storage for £8,400 per year. The property has accommodation over three floors, with an outside patio and detached annexe. Hazelwells say there is "potential to redevelop the upper floors or redevelop the property as a whole." They add: "Ideal investment potential for redevelopment, subject to obtaining necessary planning permissions. Situated in the Stoneygate area of the city centre which is currently benefitting from large private investment as part of the Stoneygate Masterplan to create a distinctive, vibrant and successful 'urban village' in the city."

Sylvester's Bar, Church Street, Preston

History

The premises were bought by Preston businessmen Anthony Newman and Mark Skeffington just before the first national Covid lockdown, and they reopened as Barney's in November 2020 after carrying out a £100,000 renovation. They hoped to tap into what many hope will be a re-invigoration of the Church Street area, as part of the city council's Stoneygate Masterplan.

Hopes to six create apartments – four flats above and two behind – were thrown out by Preston Council's planning department in 2021 over noise and privacy concerns for occupants. The bar area is now being run by Leroy Allen as Sylvester's Bar and Soul Suite.

Is the bar still open?

The Post has contacted management at Sylvester's. The bar still appears to be running as usual, with posts made on the business Facebook account within the past month.