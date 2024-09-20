Preston's pub revolution - watch as we explore the city's beer trade success stories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With Preston experiencing something of a brewing revolution, we had a look at what’s really happening.

Our Shots TV team took to the city’s pubs, bars and taverns to see what’s what in the world of ale, just as Preston’s Pub Festival took place.

The event, which ran from September 13 to 15, featured 14 different venues across the city centre, and drew in crowds from miles around. Those who took part have praised the friendliness of the local scene, as well as the quality of local producers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Hayes of Chain House Brewing Co.Brewery and Taproom in Market Street West, Preston | Neil Cross

Ben Draycott, manager of the Plug and Taps, said: “It’s good, it’s exciting, but it can be hard work at times because everyone’s struggling financially, or in other ways, but we’re doing well, the beer scene itself is really healthy. The pubs that are doing well are those that are serving good beer or providing something unique like a good USP.

“Some of the more generic pubs might be struggling, they might be tied to breweries, their rents might be high or they might not be offering something different....you have to make it worthwhile for people to spend their money with you.”

Paul Riley, a local CAMRA committee member, said: “Preston is a really good place to come for food and entertainment.” He pointed out highly-rated micropubs such as the Guild Ale House as well as more traditional venues, adding: “The Black Horse is another excellent place. It’s a traditional pub...you get people coming (to Preston) just to go in the Black Horse.”