Lancashire's 'part-time witch' brings his magic to BBC show with Dragons Den star- and it could help you

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 11:33 BST
A reality TV star from Lancashire will be attempting to cast a spell over a problem that affects millions when he appears on our screens this month.

Gideon Allen, who calls himself a part-time witch, will be appearing on The Big Idea Works, a new BBC One series featuring Sara Davies from Dragons’ Den with an invention aimed at helping people sleep well.

And of course, he’s on episode 13.

The 26-year-old said: “It feels rather fitting to be on episode 13—a number long associated with witches and folklore. But instead of spells and potions, I’ve been working on something a little different: a wearable sleep aid designed to enhance rest and relaxation for busy professionals and frequent travellers. This non-medical solution aims to improve sleep quality, reduce fatigue, and optimise short-duration sleep, helping people feel more refreshed and energised without relying on medication.

Gideon Allenplaceholder image
Gideon Allen | submit

“In The Big Idea Works, everyday inventors like me bring forward our creations, and Sara, with her expert team of engineers and fabricators, helps bring them to life. Being part of this process was an incredible experience—seeing my idea go from concept to reality was truly magical, almost like casting a spell!”

Harris Museum

Gideon, who grew up in Preston but who went to college in Blackpool, has also revealed that he is also set to have a prototype of his invention displated at the Harris Museum, when it reopens later this year. He said: “Showcasing my invention in such an iconic local institution is a huge honour, and I hope it will inspire others to pursue their own creative ideas—whether they’re rooted in science, theatre, or even a little bit of magic!”

When can you watch Gideon on TV?

The series launched on Monday, and airs Monday to Thursday at 2 pm on BBC One. Gideon’s episode will air on Wednesday, February 19.

