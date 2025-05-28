Preston's only fine dining restaurant Aven welcomes Michelin-starred chef for exclusive dining experience

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 18:55 BST

Preston’s fine dining gem, Aven, is set to host Michelin-starred chef Simon Martin for an exclusive one-night collaboration with Head Chef Sean Wrest.

Simon Martin, Chef Director of Manchester’s acclaimed Mana, will bring his award-winning cuisine to Lancashire for the first time on June 30.

The evening offers local diners a rare opportunity to experience Martin’s renowned, ingredient-led cooking without leaving the county.

Martin earned Manchester’s first Michelin star in more than 40 years. His distinctive style was shaped during his time at Copenhagen’s world-famous Noma.

He will join forces with Aven’s Sean Wrest, a Michelin-starred chef known for seasonal, inventive menus, to create a unique collaborative tasting experience.

The event is part of Collective Events—a series of guest chef dinners curated by Northern Hospitality Group, the team behind Aven.

Founded by Oli Martin and Alex Blamire, the group has brought some of the UK’s most exciting culinary talent to Preston.

In the past year, Aven has hosted sell-out events featuring MasterChef: The Professionals 2024 winner Dan Merriman and all three fellow finalists.

These high-profile evenings have helped establish both Aven and Preston as rising stars on the UK’s gastronomic map.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Simon to Aven,” said Alex Blamire, co-founder of Northern Hospitality Group.

“Having worked alongside Simon at Gilpin Lodge, it didn't take as much persuasion as we anticipated; it's a real privilege to collaborate again—this time bringing his talent to Preston.

“We’re equally excited to see the creative synergy between Simon and Sean in the kitchen. This collaboration is a proud moment not just for Aven, but for our entire group and for the city.”

