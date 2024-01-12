Preston's Old Tram Bridge: Images posted of 'wavy' design online AREN'T what to expect says architect
Images have been circulated on Facebook.
The architect leading the way on designs for Preston's replacement Old Tram Bridge has moved to clear up internet confusion.
The bridge, which is a pedestrian connection between Avenham Park and Penwortham was closed in 2019 over fears it could collapse. After public outcry and petitions, funding for a new bridge was secured in January via the government’s Levelling Up Fund – but came with with a requirement to deliver the structure by March 2025.
Today, members of Facebook group Preston Past and Preston reacted to a post showing designs of what the replacement bridge could look like, from the website of Studio John Bridge.
But architect John Bridge told the Post these were renderings from 2019, used only for initial discussions with Preston Council. He said that four options have since been put to the council, which would have to be put out to public consultation. "Basic"
Last year, Councillor David Borrow warned that the bridge would not look like the wavy, shrub-lined images, due to time and budget constraints. He said: “We’ve got funding for a basic bridge and the county council have got a basic bridge [in their portfolio] – so I’m afraid there are not going to be any design competitions for this."