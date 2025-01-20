Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Black Horse, a stunning Victorian Grade II listed pub on Friargate, has been named CAMRA's Central Lancs Pub of the Year for 2025 for the third consecutive year.

This accolade recognises pubs that meet the Campaign for Real Ale’s national objectives .

These include the quality of real ales, ciders, and perries; the knowledge and service of staff; the cleanliness and atmosphere of the venue; the style and décor; and the overall sense of community and value.

Adrian Smith, Chairman of Central Lancashire CAMRA, said: "It is quite unprecedented for a pub to win the branch Pub of the Year three years running.

“However, this is an exceptional pub - not just in architectural terms but in the attention to detail, the range and quality of the beer and cider on offer and the attitude of the licensee and his staff.”

The Black Horse is no stranger to accolades, taking home CAMRA's Central Lancs Cider Pub of the Year award in 2024.

Renowned for its relaxed atmosphere and historic charm, the pub has become a local favourite, attracting beer and cider enthusiasts from across the region.

It offers ten hand pumps, featuring four rotating guest beers from around the country, alongside a diverse selection of ciders.

A seating area has been dubbed the ‘Hall of Mirrors’ due to the impressive use of original stained glass.

Landlord Dan Taylor, who has managed the Robinsons Brewery-owned pub for eight years, said: "This award is a great validation for the team.

“It shows their hard work and dedication have truly paid off."

Originally from Stoke, Dan has extensive pub management experience in Bolton and has worked at CAMRA's Bolton Beer Festival.

He credits his excellent cellarmanship to ‘Fletch,’ the long-time Bar Manager of the Volunteers Arms at CAMRA’s Great British Beer Festival .

Dan also places a strong emphasis on staff development, encouraging his team to learn about the products they serve.

He believes this not only enhances their enjoyment of the job but also equips them with valuable career skills.

The award presentation will take place at the pub from 7.30pm on Thursday, January 23.