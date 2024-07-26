Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preston brunch-goers are in luck, as the city’s branch of Heavenly Desserts will be one of the first to launch the franchise's brand new brunch menu.

Launching on August 1 and available from 10am to 4.30pm every Monday-Sunday in selected restaurants, the premium dessert brand will be offering savoury treats for the first time in its history.

Savoury staples on the extensive menu will consist of loaded sourdough toast and bagels, spiced red pepper and tomato shakshuka, lamb bacon served with a croffle and a vegetarian breakfast option, with all dishes below £15.00.

Heavenly Desserts' signature croffle - a melt-in-the-mouth combination of a croissant and a waffle - will also see a host of delicious new savoury toppings including smoked salmon and scrambled egg, mushroom and Swiss cheese, and bacon and scrambled egg.

Those who prefer a sweet start to their day will be able to indulge in Heavenly Desserts' signature classics, including blueberry pancakes or berry French toast, as well as a few new surprises, such as caramelised biscuit and banana overnight oats, or spiced chai granola served with yoghurt and berries. The brand's range of sweet croffles will also be available on its brunch menu in chocolate and hazelnut, pistachio crunch, and strawberry passion fruit and vanilla cream.

Savory dishes on the Heavenly Desserts menu | submit

Yousif Aslam, co-managing director of Heavenly Desserts, said: "After months of hard work from the entire head office team, we're incredibly excited to be expanding into new taste territory with our brunch menu landing in selected stores this July. As we venture into the breakfast dining space, we will be expanding our opening hours across the country to accommodate the demand for memorable Heavenly Desserts experiences from morning through to evening. We therefore look forward to scaling up our operations in the selected range of areas in order to enable revenue growth, creating more jobs for local economies around the UK allowing us to increase scope to offer guests the exceptional service and quality in sweet desserts that we're known for.

"Brunch is a huge shift for us as a brand, but the introduction of savoury menu options was driven by our mission to consistently innovate and to maintain our presence as a trendsetter in the premium dessert dining category. It was also inspired by our goal to meet the growing demand for brunch within the global market, and to broaden our expertise in a new way.”