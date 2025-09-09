Preston’s Harris Museum Art Gallery & Library is set to reopen on Saturday September 28, unveiling a fully transformed, inclusive cultural destination.

Among the centrepiece attractions is the UK’s longest museum Foucault pendulum, a 35-metre engineering marvel that demonstrates the Earth’s rotation in real time.

Ahead of the official reopening, a technical demonstration and media preview will take place on Thursday September 11, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the precision calibration process.

The Harris’ Foucault pendulum surpasses the Science Museum’s 22.45-metre installation, making it the longest of its kind in a UK museum. University of Lancashire academics, led by Dr Brett Patterson and Prof Derek Ward-Thompson are meticulously fine-tuning the pendulum to swing in a fixed direction allowing visitors to observe the gradual apparent shift caused by the Earth’s rotation.

The technical demonstration promises unique photo opportunities, including the pendulum in motion, calibration techniques and the restored building as a striking backdrop.

The broader £19 million Harris Your Place project has revitalised this Grade I listed building blending historic architecture with 21st-century accessibility and cultural innovation.

Key project contributors include Conlon Construction, delivering major restoration works, HUB Build, crafting bespoke gallery furniture and finishes and Buttress Architects, leading the restoration with a combination of conservation expertise and creative vision.

Ralph Appelbaum Associates designed dynamic, engaging visitor experiences, while Direct Access ensured inclusivity throughout the museum.

Project consultants Ridge and Partners LLP and Focus Consultants oversaw delivery and quality.

Councillor Anna Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “The reopening of The Harris marks a new chapter in its 130-year history. This has been a huge team effort and we are incredibly grateful to every contractor, designer, and consultant who has helped deliver this transformation.

“Together, we’ve created a space that Preston can be truly proud of.”

Visitors will enjoy 18 refurbished galleries, a blended library and museum experience, dedicated family areas and improved facilities, alongside exhibitions including work by Preston-born Nick Park, creator of Wallace & Gromit, and new commissions from international artists.

The project has also prioritised local impact, with over £10 million spent with suppliers within a 30-mile radius and 150 weeks of apprentice training delivered during construction.

The Harris’ official media day is scheduled for September 26, with the public reopening set for September 28.

The pendulum preview offers a rare opportunity to witness one of the museum’s most ambitious and technically impressive installations before it opens to visitors, celebrating both scientific ingenuity and cultural heritage in Preston.