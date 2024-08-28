Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Encounter Festival is set to light up Preston once again with music, lights, fireworks and more.

This year’s procession on September 21 promises to impress with a range of performers.

It will start at Moor Park before culminating in a dazzling fireworks display at 9pm on the Flag Market.

The annual Encounter Festival is set to light up Preston once again

Leading the procession this year is the newly commissioned all-female brass band, BRAZEN.

This group celebrates brilliant women brass players, showcasing their extensive experience and talent.

Coun Hindle, Cabinet Member for Culture and Arts at Preston City Council, said: “The Torchlight Procession is a highlight of Encounter Festival, showcasing the diverse talent and vibrant culture of Preston.

“We are thrilled to host both returning and new acts, whilst the community comes together for what promises to be an unforgettable and hugely entertaining evening.”

The procession also features The Lumens - a stilt duo adorned in colour-changing fibre optic lights and mirrored suits.

Preston City Mela and the Caribbean Carnival will also bring their energy and brightly coloured costumes to the procession.

The Torchlight Procession will also feature traditional performance groups such as Hellfyre Magpie Fire Border Morris Team and Rivington North West Morris Dancers, alongside the new addition of some of the best Carnival Morris troupes.

Jenisha Patel’s Bollywood Dance School, Worldwise Samba, Jazz Swing Dance, Bay Beat, and Cacophony Arkestra will also take part, making it eclectic and engaging.

The event will culminate in a dazzling fireworks display at 9pm on the Flag Market | Michael Porter Photography

From 6.30pm, residents will be able to enjoy a drink and a dance on the Flag Market to the wonderful DJs Soulhouse Avenue and Buddha.

It will also be a great opportunity for people to sample Preston’s bars and eateries and all they have to offer.

For more information about the Torchlight Procession and the full Encounter Festival programme, visit: https://www.lancsencounter.co.uk/