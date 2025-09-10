A Preston woman has been recalled to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning her from entering shops in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikki Rogers, 37, of Church Street, Preston, stole multiple beauty products from Boots on Fishergate between August 28 and September 1.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of theft and two breaches of her CBO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikki Rogers has been recalled to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from entering shops in Preston city centre | Lancashire Police

Rogers appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

She was originally handed the CBO in August 2024 which prevents her from entering city centre stores and shopping centres until 2027.

The case comes as part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide response to shoplifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, sees dedicated officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility and working closely with retailers to share intelligence, understand retail crime trends and identify offenders.