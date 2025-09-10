Preston woman jailed after flouting shop ban and stealing multiple beauty products in city centre
Nikki Rogers, 37, of Church Street, Preston, stole multiple beauty products from Boots on Fishergate between August 28 and September 1.
She was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of theft and two breaches of her CBO.
Rogers appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.
She was originally handed the CBO in August 2024 which prevents her from entering city centre stores and shopping centres until 2027.
The case comes as part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide response to shoplifting.
The initiative, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, sees dedicated officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility and working closely with retailers to share intelligence, understand retail crime trends and identify offenders.