Preston woman jailed after flouting shop ban and stealing multiple beauty products in city centre

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2025, 15:09 BST
A Preston woman has been recalled to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) banning her from entering shops in the city centre.

Nikki Rogers, 37, of Church Street, Preston, stole multiple beauty products from Boots on Fishergate between August 28 and September 1.

Most Popular

She was subsequently arrested and charged with three counts of theft and two breaches of her CBO.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Nikki Rogers has been recalled to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from entering shops in Preston city centreplaceholder image
Nikki Rogers has been recalled to prison after breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order banning her from entering shops in Preston city centre | Lancashire Police

Rogers appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court last week where she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

She was originally handed the CBO in August 2024 which prevents her from entering city centre stores and shopping centres until 2027.

The case comes as part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide response to shoplifting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The initiative, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, sees dedicated officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility and working closely with retailers to share intelligence, understand retail crime trends and identify offenders.

Related topics:PrestonLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice