Preston Weekender is back for 2025 - Here's everything you need to know
The 2024 event was hugely popular attracting more than 3,500 festival-goers.
The Preston Weekender is a two-day music festival that takes place on the Flag Market at 4 Cheapside, Preston PR1 2AP.
The two-day festival will take place across the bank holiday weekend of May 3 to May 4.
The 2024 Preston Weekender festival featured artists such as the Buzzcocks, the Space Freemasons, K Class, Julie Mcknight and many more.
The event will be co-staged by Preston City Council and Preston Business Improvement District (BID).
Details regarding the artists' performing artists, as well as the timings and costs, will be announced in due course.