Preston Weekender is back for 2025 - Here's everything you need to know

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:32 BST
Attention festival goers, the dates for the Preston Weekender have been announced for 2025.

The 2024 event was hugely popular attracting more than 3,500 festival-goers.

The Preston Weekender is a two-day music festival that takes place on the Flag Market at 4 Cheapside, Preston PR1 2AP.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A previous Preston Weekender on the Flag Marketplaceholder image
A previous Preston Weekender on the Flag Market

The two-day festival will take place across the bank holiday weekend of May 3 to May 4.

The 2024 Preston Weekender festival featured artists such as the Buzzcocks, the Space Freemasons, K Class, Julie Mcknight and many more.

The event will be co-staged by Preston City Council and Preston Business Improvement District (BID).

Details regarding the artists' performing artists, as well as the timings and costs, will be announced in due course.

Related topics:ArtistsPreston City CouncilBID
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice