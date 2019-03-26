Preston weather forecast: Will there be rain today?

Have your say

Preston will see a cloudy start with sunny intervals appearing by late morning.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

Today looks set to be a cloudy one

Today will be mainly cloudy with some sunny intervals throughout the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 10C.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will be a mix of sunny spells and cloud, with a maximum temperature of 10C, dipping to 9C from 3pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see heavier cloud from 6pm, with temperatures dropping to 8C. Where cloud thickens there will also be the possibility of some light rain.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for later in the week said: "Largely dry and cloudy on Wednesday, although bright spells are likely at times.

"A few light showers are possible over the hills. Maximum temperature 12 °C.

"Thursday and Friday will remain generally dry with light breezes and a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.

"Turning cooler through the weekend with a spell of rain possible Saturday."