Preston weather forecast: This is when snow will hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be wintry today, as forecasters predict icy conditions, below freezing temperatures and snow.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will begin cold, with the temperature of 0C increasing slightly to its peak of 3C by lunchtime.

Light snow is set to hit during the morning, with sunny spells and cloud during late morning into early afternoon.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to see sunny spells and cloud, with the temperature dipping after 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to -1C by 9pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells throughout the day. However, it will remain cool with a maximum temperature of 4C and a minimum temperature of -4C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 5 Feb 2019 to Thursday 14 Feb 2019 said: “Through the middle and end of next week it will be less cold than we have had recently, but still with frost and ice likely overnight.

“Weather fronts will bring bands of rain and hill snow from the north and west, which will tend to peter out as they reach southeastern parts of the UK.

“Between these spells of wet weather there will be drier and brighter periods. The wind will be brisk at times, with gales around exposed coasts and over higher ground.

“Towards the middle of February, it may become more settled with longer spells of drier weather.

“However, northwestern areas are still likely to see rain and probably hill snow at times. Temperatures will be around normal for the time of year, with some overnight frosts.”