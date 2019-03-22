Preston weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Preston today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 11C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will continue to be overcast. The temperature will reach its peak of 12C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will see light rain hit between 5pm and 7pm. The temperature will be 8C throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 26 March to Thursday 4 April said: “High pressure is expected to dominate at first, bringing largely settled weather with bright or sunny spells.

“However, weak fronts may bring more cloud and some rain to the far north where it will remain breezier.

“Patchy overnight frosts are likely but there should be a gradually warming trend for daytime temperatures. High pressure should gradually lose its influence towards the end of March.”