Preston weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Preston today

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict sunny spells, cloud and rain.

This morning will see sunny spells, with the temperature reaching 8C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then be overcast throughout, with the temperature reaching 9C. Light rain will hit between 1pm and 2pm and from 4pm onwards.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

Heavy rain will then hit from 5pm onwards, continuing throughout the evening and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. The temperature will dip to 7C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of heavy rain and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”