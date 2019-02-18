Preston weather forecast: Light rain set to hit Preston today

The weather in Preston is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and light rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see light rain, which will ease by 11am, becoming cloudy towards lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of cloud and light rain, with the temperature reaching its peak of 10C by 1pm and remaining so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening the temperature will dip to 8C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of heavy rain, sunny spells and cloud. Maximum temperature of 9C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office outlook for Friday 22 Feb to Sunday 3 Mar said: “Friday is likely to be mild but breezy across the UK with many places dry and sunny. The southeast may see some early mist and fog, but also the best of the sunshine and very mild in places.

“The far northwest could see some rain and stronger winds; generally cloudier, more changeable here.

“This northwest-southeast split in conditions is likely to be maintained through the weekend and into next week.

“Any spells of rain from the northwest will tend to weaken as it moves southeast, bringing cloudier spells. Dry, settled conditions are likely to dominate through the end of February away from the far northwest; overnight frosts are possible.”