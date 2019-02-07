Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain hits Preston as Met Office issues weather warnings

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud, heavy rain, strong winds and some small periods of sunny spells.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Preston from 12pm tomorrow until 6pm on Saturday.

The weather in Preston is set to be mostly dull today, as forecasters predict cloud, heavy rain, strong winds and some small periods of sunny spells

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning will see heavy rain, which will continue into the afternoon. The temperature will reach 6C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

This afternoon will see heavy rain continue until around 1pm, with sunny spells and cloud during the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 7C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will become quickly dark, with the temperature dipping to 6C by 5pm and remain so throughout the rest of the evening. Light rain will then hit from 11pm and continue into tomorrow morning. Overnight temperature of 5C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see strong winds and light and heavy rain throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of 10C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday 11 Feb to Wednesday 20 Feb said: “The new working week will start largely dry, bright and frosty with fairly settled conditions.

“However it will become more unsettled in the northwest early in the week, with strong winds and rain here at times.

“Any snow is likely to be confined to hills. Southern and eastern areas will have a good deal of dry and often bright weather although overnight fog may become increasingly likely.

“After a cold start most places should see temperatures around where we would expect for early February but with overnight frosts likely across central and southeastern areas.

“In these parts generally colder conditions may begin to develop again. Around the middle of the month, things become very uncertain. However there is an increasing chance of more unsettled conditions developing more widely again.”