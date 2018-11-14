Preston weather forecast: Heavy rain as temperatures begin to cool

The weather in Preston is set to be a mixed bag today, as forecasters predict a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and heavy rain.

The temperature will begin to cool towards the weekend, dropping to single figures typical of this time of year by early next week.

What will the weather be like this morning in Preston?

This morning is set to see a mixture of light and heavy rain, which will ease off by 1pm. The temperature will reaching 12C by lunchtime.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Preston?

After the rain has stopped, it will then be cloudy until around 3pm, which is when sunny spells will occur. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Preston?

This evening will then become quickly dark, but remain dry, with the temperature beginning to cool after 6pm.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Preston?

Tomorrow is set to see a mixture of sunny spells and cloud throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Preston?

Preston is set to see temperatures of 10C over the weekend, dropping to 7C by early next week.

“Friday and the weekend look mostly dry with variable, sometimes large amounts of cloud, with the brightest conditions likely to the north of high ground and possibly more generally across northern and north-eastern parts of the British Isles,” according to the Met Office.

“Overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.”

“During the following week little change is expected to the weather. The far west and northwest could have some patchy rain, whilst the majority hold onto settled conditions.”