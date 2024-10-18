Preston Town Hall sudden and unexpected closure - this is why

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 14:15 BST
Preston’s Town Hall has been forced to close suddenly today.

Preston City Council made the announcement within the hour.

A spokesman said: “Due to an unexpected water supply issue, we regret to inform you that the Town Hall has closed early today.

“Please note that all council services will continue to operate via remote working. The Homelessness service is moving to the out of hours service provision and we have notified our service partners.

“We have reported the supply issue to United Utilities and are working closely with them to resolve it as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

A search on United Utilities website shows that a leak was reported in close proximity to the Town Hall, but it states that the issue is now “complete”.

