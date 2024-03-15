Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate one of the world's most iconic cars turning 60, Preston will hold a special celebration event next month.

Around 75 Ford Mustangs will make their way to the Evan's Halshaw dealership at Preston Docks on April 6, for an event organised by The North West Stangs owners club. As well as cars on display, there will also be a children's race track, a screen showing that weekend's F1 race, and food available.

The event will kick off at around 9.30am, following a parade through the Riversway area by the cars.

Mustangs belonging to members of the North West Stangs club.

Club spokesman Paul Murphy said: "We do a similar parade every couple of months in Blackpool and it always draws lots of people. This is an opportunity for everyone to come down and get involved - from children who can't drive yet, to pensioners.

"It's going to be the biggest event of it's kind in the North of England, and we'll have people coming down from the North East, Yorkshire and even from the central belt of Scotland to display their vehicles."

Mr Murphy, whose wife owns a 2016 Mustang, said the club is keen to move away from "traditional standing in a field" car shows, and wants people to get hands on with the displays. He said: "We do a lot of things in the community to get people involved and put smiles on faces, for example, taking disabled people out for a ride, going to care homes. We also want to reach out to the younger generations and keep the passion going for these cars."