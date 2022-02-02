Preston teen Jayden Allan found nearly two weeks after he went missing

Jayden Allan was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home address at around 4pm on January 19.

Police said they were growing increasingly concerned for the 14-year-old's welfare and launched an urgent appeal to find him.

But today (February 2), officers confirmed Jayden had been found.

"Thank you to those people who shared our appeals to help find him," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

