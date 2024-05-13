Preston takeaway handed 0-out-of-5 food hygiene rating after inspectors find urgent improvements needed
Takeaway/sandwich shop Burgr at Deepdale Mill Street was told “urgent improvements” were needed following an inspection on Wednesday, February 28. A report published by the Food Standards Agency showed “major improvements” were necessary for food safety management systems.
Three areas were inspected by a food safety officer.
These included:
Hygienic food handling Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - Major improvement was necessary.
Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - Urgent improvement was needed. Management of food safety System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - Major improvement was necessary.
READ MORE: How do food safety inspector's judge a business?
Following a food hygiene inspection by a food safety officer, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.
Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.
The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.
The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and this will depend on the type of issue that needs to be addressed.
Preston City Council has been approached for the full report on which the rating is based.
