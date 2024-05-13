Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Preston takeaway was handed a zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Takeaway/sandwich shop Burgr at Deepdale Mill Street was told “urgent improvements” were needed following an inspection on Wednesday, February 28. A report published by the Food Standards Agency showed “major improvements” were necessary for food safety management systems.

Burgr on Deepdale Mill Street in Preston has been told urgent improvements must be made.

Takeaway/sandwich shop Burgr at Deepdale Mill Street in Preston was given a zero out of five rating following an inspection on Wednesday, February 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three areas were inspected by a food safety officer.

These included:

Hygienic food handling Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - Major improvement was necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene - Urgent improvement was needed. Management of food safety System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - Major improvement was necessary.

Read More Food hygiene fails and passes as 36 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire given new ratings

Following a food hygiene inspection by a food safety officer, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.

The food safety officer will also tell the business how quickly these improvements must be made and this will depend on the type of issue that needs to be addressed.