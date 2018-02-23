Preston singer's TV show springboard

A Preston singer hopes his appearance on a prime time hit show will be the springboard to a full time career in the entertainment industry.

Steve Hunt and his musical pal Claire Eccleston are set to be in the limelight on BBC1’s All Together Now tonight.

The show, which stars Spice Girl Geri Horner as one of the judges and is hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, sees singers showcase their talents in front of a 100-strong judging panel full of experts and other performers.”

If they like what they hear, they join in with the hopefuls on stage and a £50,000 cash prize is up for grabs for the eventual winner.

Steve, who is the assistant manager of Lostock Hall’s St Gerard’s Club, told the Post the format of the show appealed to the mission statement of his and Claire’s duo, Stash.

He said: “It’s a bit of a different format than the other shows of this type, it’s more of a feel-good show, there’s no sob-stories here. It’s a lot of fun and that’s what appealed to us.

“I want people to have fun and get up and dance when we perform, so the show was a match for us because that’s what we do.”

Stash performs regular shows across the region, showcasing their mix of Motown and soul classics.

Steve hopes the exposure of featuring on national television will provide a boost to his career aspirations.

He said: “I would like to be a full-time singer, we play a lot of gigs at charity functions and events.

“I know I’m not going to be famous but it would be good to be in a position to be able to do it regularly and earn a living out of it, that’s the aim.”

All contestants are sworn to secrecy as to how their performances have gone and so the 39-year-old says it is a relief the show is finally going out.

However, due to work commitments, Steve may have to watch it on catch-up.

He said: “It all happened quite quickly with us being invited down to London after I had applied for an audition.

“The show was filmed in November and we didn’t get to see any of the other contestants or anything else that was being filmed. We only know what happened when we were on stage, it was quite a surreal experience.

“I’ve got a gig on Saturday evening, I’m playing in Blackpool with the (soul and Motown act) the Rumble Fat Band so I’m not sure whether we’ll be able to catch it at the venue. My partner Julie and her children will be watching it at home.”

All Together Now airs at 7.15pm on Saturday.