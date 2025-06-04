A shop in Preston has been banned from selling tobacco and vaping products for three months after repeatedly selling nicotine items to underage buyers.

Lancashire County Council Trading Standards officers sent underage test purchasers - including a 15-year-old girl in school uniform - to the premises, formerly known as EN Newsagents on Orchard Street.

Lancaster Magistrates’ Court heard that three illegal vape sales to children took place over an 18-month period between 2022 and 2023.

A shop in Preston has been banned from selling tobacco and vaping products after repeatedly selling nicotine items to underage buyers | Romain B

This led to the imposition of a Restricted Premises Order - a penalty for businesses that persistently sell nicotine products to minors.

The ban will remain in force until midnight on August 12.

The shop, now trading as ON Newsagents, was previously operated by Euro News Ltd., of which Arif Patel was the sole director.

In June 2014, the business was transferred to his son, Bilal Patel, who rebranded the shop under its current name.

The first two illegal sales were made by an employee. However, in October 2023, Arif Patel personally sold a vape to a 15-year-old girl without questioning her age, despite her being in school uniform.

This resulted in convictions for both Arif Patel and Euro News Ltd. under the Children and Families Act 2014 in April 2024.

Sam Roxborough, representing the new owner Bilal Patel, told the court that three further test purchases carried out since Bilal took over the business had all resulted in refusal to sell.

He argued that the ban would severely impact the shop’s ability to trade, potentially leading to job losses or even closure.

Nevertheless, magistrates granted the application from Trading Standards, issuing a three-month ban on the sale of cigarettes, tobacco, e-cigarettes and cigarette papers.

The shop, now rebranded as ON Newsagents, was formerly known as EN Newsagents | Google

County Councillor Joshua Roberts, Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Environment and Communities, said: “Restricted Premises Orders represent a significant deterrent against making underage sales.

“The court’s decision means that absolutely no tobacco or vapes can be sold at the premises until the order expires. Failure to obey the order risks an unlimited fine for the shop owner and any employee making a sale.

“We are pleased that the new owner did not sell any nicotine products to our underage test purchasers during operations carried out after they took over the business and hope that this will continue in the future.”

He added: “We are taking stringent action against all businesses who put Lancashire's children's health at risk.

“Anyone who has concerns about the sale of vapes or tobacco products can report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133.”

Lancashire Trading Standards officers are also reminding high street shops and convenience stores that selling single-use vapes will be illegal from June 1.

Any remaining stock must be disposed of safely.

Officers have been working with local businesses to help them prepare for the law change and are urging shops to run down existing stock before the ban comes into effect.

For advice on compliance, click HERE.