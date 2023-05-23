News you can trust since 1886
Preston runner wins Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon

A runner from Preston came first in London’s most popular and well-attended half marathon.
By Nick RewcastleContributor
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:03 BST- 1 min read
Kirsty Fraser won the women's race at this year's Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon Kirsty Fraser won the women's race at this year's Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon
Kirsty Fraser, who is part of the Preston Harriers running club, won Sunday’s Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon in a time of 1:17:16 in front of thousands of supporters who flocked to the streets of East London to cheer on the runners.

More than 24,000 people took part in the event, which starts and ends on Hackney Marshes and takes in a host of iconic local venues, including Broadway Market, Hackney Picturehouse, and the Hackney Empire.

Fraser finished just 15 seconds ahead of second-placed Harriet Freeman to claim first prize in the women's event, with Georgie Bruinvels in third.

The men's race was won by Sam Bramwell (Herne Hill Harriers).

The Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon is part of the free weekend-long Hackney Moves festival - which aims to encourage more people to get active - and the good news for anyone looking to follow in Fraser’s footsteps and take part in 2024 is that tickets are already on sale.

LimeLight Sports Club, which organises the half marathon, also has three more events taking place in the capital this year: the ASICS London 10k on July 9, London Triathlon on August 6, and the London Duathlon, a run-bike-run challenge in Richmond Park, on September 3.

To sign up for the 2024 Wizz Air Hackney Half Marathon, and to secure the lowest price, visit WizzAirHackneyHalf.com.

