Part of a Preston restaurant could soon get a new lease of life - as a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO).

Plans have been tabled with Preston City Council to convert the existing first floor function room and second floor storage at the Steakhouse Saloon in New Hall Lane, into four HMO rooms.

The building was originally a Public House named the Birley Arms up until 2007 when its use was changed to offices and and became Solicitors Offices until October 2014 and now use as a restaurant. The restaurant on the ground floor is unaffected, though Google states that it has permanently closed. The last Facebook post was made in April 2023.

An application statement says: “The proposals will not affect the character and appearance of the area. It is our intention to provide a scheme which will enhance the environment, provide a good benefit to the community. We share the council’s views in uplifting the area and encouragement given to support such developments and we hope the planning committee and the residents would share the same views.” There are no proposals to alter the existing elevations of the building which have a dashed render finish to the street frontage elevations and brick to the remainder The existing metal stairs to remain same. The existing white upvc windows are to remain.

History of the site

The restaurant, on the ground floor of what was the old Birley Arms pub, was given planning permission in 2015. At the time the owner asked for 11.30pm closing. In 2022 an application was refused to extend the closing to 4am. At the time, the owner said they were planning to introduce deliveries and takeaways and wanted to be able to accommodate weddings and christenings for which it says there is a high demand.