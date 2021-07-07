Preston pub has windows smashed for third time this month ahead of Euro's match

The Marston's pub, on Ribbleton Avenue, was deliberately attacked for the third time last night, July 7 ahead of tonight's Euros Semi-final match.

In a post shared on social media, the pub announced that eleven windows have had bricks thrown through them in the past few weeks in what they believe to be a targeted attack.

But the pub went on to thank regulars for their support and confirmed that it would be business as usual this evening as England take on Denmark.

Ribble Lodge has had its windows smashed again

A post read: "Bear with us today but we are open so come on England. Thank you for all the help and all the good wishes from everyone. It means a lot."

One regular customer of the pub, who contacted the Lancashire Post and asked to remain nameless, said: "I would guess this happened in the night when nobody was around. It must be a direct attack on the pub because if they would have closed, they would have lost out on so much trade tonight with the match being on.

"All the windows are boarded up with wood, it looks like something out of the world war it is such a shame. I believe this has happened quite a lot recently and it has left the pub in quite a state."

People were quick to show their support for the pub on social media, with one user commenting: "Sorry to hear some people don’t deserve a local pub."

Another added: "It looks like all the windows have been hit with a hammer", and "stupidity beyond belief, but the show must go on."

Lancashire Police confirmed that they have received reports of the incident and that they are now investigating.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 0063 of July 7.