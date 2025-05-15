Preston residents will come together to stage a protest against a man’s ‘illegal eviction’ tomorrow.

Community union ACORN will be standing together to peacefully protest the eviction of a resident in Preston on Friday morning (May 16) | Acorn Preston

That’s the message from community union ACORN, who advocates for the needs of ordinary people struggling under the strain of the cost of living crisis.

The organization unites individuals from all backgrounds to tackle critical issues like housing, services, and job cuts.

Tomorrow, the group’s Preston members will form a ‘human shield’ outside Miguel’s home in Broadgate at 9am in a peaceful last stand to save him being turfed out onto the city’s streets.

A spokesperson for ACORN Preston said: “Miguel's landlord is illegally evicting him. The landlord won't give him a copy of the rental agreement, so he can't claim Universal Credit.

“Because he can't claim UC, he can't pay rent. The landlord thinks he can use this to bully Miguel out of his property. He'll be homeless if we don't rally to stop them.

“At 9am tomorrow, ACORN members will be standing together to peacefully stop the eviction.

“The landlord is a real piece of work, so we need to have as many people as possible there to make sure things don't turn nasty.

“With that in mind, please bring any friends, family or whoever that you think can make it. One person can be the difference between keeping Miguel in his home, or making sure he stays there.

“We need as many people as possible lined up to stop it though. If you can make it to PR1 at 9am then PLEASE come along.”

You can find more information on ACORN Preston and their efforts to stop Miguel’s eviction on the group’s Facebook page here.