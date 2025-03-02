Preston Police close busy junction in Fulwood following crash this morning

A crash in Preston this morning has closed a busy junction.
Shortly before 10am this morning, Preston Police confirmed that they “currently have a road closure in place on Cadley Causeway, Preston, at the junction between Causeway Avenue and Woodplumpton Road.”

Posting on Facebook, the force added: “This is due to a road traffic collision and is likely to be closed for some time. Please find alternative routes when travelling, thank you.”

As of 10:50am, Waze traffic map is still showing police at the scene but AA Traffic Maps is showing only minor delays in the area.

Lancashire Police have been approached for further information.

