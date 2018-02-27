Preston Police Cadets walk 13 miles for St Catherine's Hospice in memory of the tutor

A team of Preston Police Cadets trekked 13 miles in memory of a well-respected tutor, in aid of St Catherine’s Hospice.

The walkers started at the Continental pub in Preston and made their way to Lowther Gardens in Lytham in honour of Nico Kleinhans, a public services tutor with Preston’s College and the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Preston Police Cadets completed a 13-mile walk in memory of their tutor, who was cared for at St Catherines Hospice

PCSO Suzie Lovick said: “Nico was very well thought of and meant so much to the cadets, so they wanted to do something in his name, and in support of St Catherine’s after he received care from the charity last year.

“We did the walk late last year and ended up getting hit by Storm Brian – we were completely drenched. But we were delighted to raise £1,541 for the hospice. There were around 30 walkers and it took six hours, so it was quite a challenge.”

Dad-of-two Nico was diagnosed with liver cancer in March last year.

He was referred to the St Catherine’s Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS) team, who visited him at home. He died a few months later, in August, aged 46.

Emma Jacovelli, head of community engagement at St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “It took a lot of determination for the cadets to complete the walk during such treacherous weather conditions, so I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ for their commitment and efforts.

“It is only thanks to the wonderful support we receive from our community that we are able to fund the specialist palliative and end-of-life care for local people affected by conditions such as motor neurone disease and cancer. Fund-raising feats like the walk carried out by the Preston Police Cadets really do help to make a difference to patients and their families.”