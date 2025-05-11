A road traffic accident in Preston has led police to warn motorists about current roiad closures in the city.

Police have yet to revea details of the accident but it is understood to have occurred in the Ingol district this afternoon.

Police are allerting motorists to road closures after a accide nt in the Ingol area of the city | National World

Preston Police said: “We want to update you and let you know that the road is closed from where Tag Lane meets Tanterton Hall Road, and back to the roundabout on Tom Benson Way due to a road traffic collision

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst we assess the situation. In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area.

“We’ll keep tabs on what’s happening and we’ll update you here once the road is open. Thank you for your patience and stay safe.”