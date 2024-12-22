Preston planning applications from last week involving Aldi, UCLan & a new takeaway

Across Preston 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new takeaway and changes at an Aldi store, a primary school and a church amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Preston planning Preston planning applications submitted between December 16-December 22

2 . Aldi store, The Ridings, Preston, PR3 2DD Application received Dec 16 for prior notification submission for the installation of solar PVs

3 . Land adjacent to Greenbank Building, Victoria Street, Preston, PR1 7QS Application received Dec 16 for discharge of condition no.10 (Energy efficiency), no.17 (Surface water drainage) and no.18 (Surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2022/0864