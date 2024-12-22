Preston planning applications from last week involving Aldi, UCLan & a new takeaway

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 11:36 GMT

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Preston City Council last week (December 16-December 22).

Across Preston 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new takeaway and changes at an Aldi store, a primary school and a church amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Preston planning applications submitted between December 16-December 22

1. Preston planning

Preston planning applications submitted between December 16-December 22 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application received Dec 16 for prior notification submission for the installation of solar PVs

2. Aldi store, The Ridings, Preston, PR3 2DD

Application received Dec 16 for prior notification submission for the installation of solar PVs | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application received Dec 16 for discharge of condition no.10 (Energy efficiency), no.17 (Surface water drainage) and no.18 (Surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2022/0864

3. Land adjacent to Greenbank Building, Victoria Street, Preston, PR1 7QS

Application received Dec 16 for discharge of condition no.10 (Energy efficiency), no.17 (Surface water drainage) and no.18 (Surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2022/0864 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application received Dec 16 for 1no. self-build replacement dwelling and associated works following demolition of existing dwelling

4. Woodend Farm, Tower Lane, Preston, PR2 9HN

Application received Dec 16 for 1no. self-build replacement dwelling and associated works following demolition of existing dwelling | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:UCLanAldiTakeawayCouncilPrimary school
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice