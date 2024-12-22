Preston planning applications from last week involving Aldi, UCLan & a new takeaway

Across Preston 16 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.
They include a new takeaway and changes at an Aldi store, a primary school and a church amongst other applications.
Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.
1. Preston planning
Preston planning applications submitted between December 16-December 22 | Google Maps
2. Aldi store, The Ridings, Preston, PR3 2DD
Application received Dec 16 for prior notification submission for the installation of solar PVs | Google Maps
3. Land adjacent to Greenbank Building, Victoria Street, Preston, PR1 7QS
Application received Dec 16 for discharge of condition no.10 (Energy efficiency), no.17 (Surface water drainage) and no.18 (Surface water drainage) attached to planning permission 06/2022/0864 | Google Maps
4. Woodend Farm, Tower Lane, Preston, PR2 9HN
Application received Dec 16 for 1no. self-build replacement dwelling and associated works following demolition of existing dwelling | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.