Preston planning applications: Controversial sports hub, children's homes, Oakhill Veterinary Centre and more

A round-up of planning applications near you.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 10th Jan 2024, 16:05 GMT

Preston Council has released a list of planning applications registered in the past two weeks.

Among those listed are the council's own plans for a controversial sports hub and football pitches on Ashton Park.

There are also two plans by the same company to turn residential houses into children's homes, and bosses at Oakhill Vetinary Centre want to make changes to their new site in Langley Lane.

For more details, see pages below.

A full planning application has been made to Preston City Council for a football-focused revamp of Ashton Park. The plans, which have been opposed by local residents, consist of a synthetic 3G pitch and six grass playing surfaces on the Pedders Lane site, as well as a two-storey sports pavilion and a 150-space car park. The £9.7m scheme is one of several that will be almost entirely funded with a share of the £20m awarded to Preston under the government's Levelling Up Fund.

Plans have been submitted to change the use of the ground floor of 221 New Hall Lane from retail to café, with seating inside and the installation of a rear extraction flue.

956 Blackpool Road, Preston

SBL Care Services are seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use of this house as a home for the care of a child under the age of 18, with 24hr care provided by carers operating on a shift basis.

SBL Care Services is seeking a Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use of a residential house as a children's care home for one young person under the age of 18, with 24 hour care provided by carers operating on a shift basis.

