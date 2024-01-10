1 . A full planning application has been made to Preston City Council for a football-focused revamp of Ashton Park. The plans, which have been opposed by local residents, consist of a synthetic 3G pitch and six grass playing surfaces on the Pedders Lane site, as well as a two-storey sports pavilion and a 150-space car park.

A full planning application has been made to Preston City Council for a football-focused revamp of Ashton Park. The plans, which have been opposed by local residents, consist of a synthetic 3G pitch and six grass playing surfaces on the Pedders Lane site, as well as a two-storey sports pavilion and a 150-space car park. The £9.7m scheme is one of several that will be almost entirely funded with a share of the £20m awarded to Preston under the government’s Levelling Up Fund. Photo: Cassidy + Ashton/Eric Wright Construction