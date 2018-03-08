Preston parks set for £50k windfall

Preston parks are set to receive a £50k boost as a result of a town hall savings plan.

A funding pot created by the city council’s decision to handover the running of two leisure centres last year has been earmarked to improve facilities.

Authority bosses are expected to give the plan- which will help 16 parks and multi-use games areas (MUGAs) across the city - the green light next week.

READ MORE: Leisure centre handed land and cash boost

Some of the locations have received “little or no investment” over the last 10 to 15 years, according to a council report.

As the allocated £50k is part of the 2017/18 budget, cabinet members have the option to carry it over to create a £100k pot for 2018/19.

But the plan to start distributing the cash this year is understood to be the favoured option.

Facilities at Haslam, Ashton and Ribbleton parks are included in the scheme.

The report reads: “External play inspectors have identified a number of measures which would reduce the health and safety risk to the recreational games areas, and would maintain them to a good standard.”

Replacing line markings on sports pitches, improving drainage, replacing equipment and repairing fencing are among the works identified.

The funds allocated in next year’s budget will be used as “match funding in order to lever additional investment into the city for sport, leisure and health initiatives”, the report adds.