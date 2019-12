A Preston pair made a special visit to the children's ward at Royal Preston Hospital this Christmas when they dished out gifts.

Chris and Rose Warren, who run a vintage VW wedding business in Rufford, took their 1972 campervan Spud to the hospital along with a trailer full of presents and teddies.

Rose and Chris with their 1972 vintage VW campervan.

Rose said: "It was great to see the smiles on the children’s faces. It was wonderful and so rewarding."