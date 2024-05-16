Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a redevelopment at Fleetwood Nautical Campus, a proposed new solar farm, and a new development featuring retail units and flats amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications All the Wyre planning applications validated between May 6-May 12 Photo Sales

2 . 2 Maple Road, Garstang PR3 1WN Application validated on May 6 for proposed extension to existing domestic garage Photo Sales

3 . TThe Belmont, 28 The Esplanade, Fleetwood FY7 6HF Application validated on May 7 for change of use from holiday accommodation (C1) to 1.no dwelling (C3) Photo Sales

4 . Beckett House 16 - 21 Sovereign Court, Wyrefields, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JX Application validated on May 7 for advertisement consent for large illuminated replacement sign at Beckett House Photo Sales