Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (May 6-May 12).

Across Wyre, 15 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a redevelopment at Fleetwood Nautical Campus, a proposed new solar farm, and a new development featuring retail units and flats amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

All the Wyre planning applications validated between May 6-May 12

1. Wyre planning applications

All the Wyre planning applications validated between May 6-May 12

Application validated on May 6 for proposed extension to existing domestic garage

2. 2 Maple Road, Garstang PR3 1WN

Application validated on May 6 for proposed extension to existing domestic garage

Application validated on May 7 for change of use from holiday accommodation (C1) to 1.no dwelling (C3)

3. TThe Belmont, 28 The Esplanade, Fleetwood FY7 6HF

Application validated on May 7 for change of use from holiday accommodation (C1) to 1.no dwelling (C3)

Application validated on May 7 for advertisement consent for large illuminated replacement sign at Beckett House

4. Beckett House 16 - 21 Sovereign Court, Wyrefields, Poulton-Le-Fylde FY6 8JX

Application validated on May 7 for advertisement consent for large illuminated replacement sign at Beckett House

