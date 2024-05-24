Across Wyre, 14 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include a new retail store, a new children’s home and a new HMO (house of multiple occupancy) amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between May 13 and May 19 Photo Sales

2 . 32 Beach Road, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 1EQ Application validated on May 14 for change of use of ground floor hair salon (E(c)(ii)) to retail (E(a)), erection of a single story rear/side extension and external staircase at rear to first floor Photo Sales

3 . Ringway Tutorial Centre, Ringway, Thornton Cleveleys FY5 2NL Application validated on May 14 for a Lancashire Councy Council Consultation to increase width of existing vehicle site access and provision of pedestrian access gate with footpath (LCC/2024/0010/HA) Photo Sales

4 . Land to north of Ryscar Way and west of Faraday Way, Blackpool Application validated on May 14 for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Drainage Details), 4 (Drainage Management), 9 (3rd Party Highway) and 10 (Highway Improvement) on planning permission 20/01247/FULMAJ Photo Sales