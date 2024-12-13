Across Wyre, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the extension of a dentist, updates on a new Co-op store and the demolition of four homes amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

1 . Latest Wyre planning applications Wyre planning applications validated between December 2-December 8

2 . Lamb Lane House, School Lane, Winmarleigh PR3 0JY Application validated on Dec 2 for proposed first floor rear extension and erection of garage and car port to side of dwelling

3 . Broadgate Farm, Bleasdale Lane, Bleasdale PR3 1UR Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new cattle building

4 . Broadgate Farm, Bleasdale Lane, Preston PR3 1UR Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new concrete slurry tank with cover