Preston North, Poulton-le-Fylde, Fleetwood & Thornton Cleveleys planning applications from last week

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:25 BST

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Wyre Council last week (December 2-December 8).

Across Wyre, 22 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include the extension of a dentist, updates on a new Co-op store and the demolition of four homes amongst other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Wyre Planning System.

Wyre planning applications validated between December 2-December 8

1. Latest Wyre planning applications

Wyre planning applications validated between December 2-December 8 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 2 for proposed first floor rear extension and erection of garage and car port to side of dwelling

2. Lamb Lane House, School Lane, Winmarleigh PR3 0JY

Application validated on Dec 2 for proposed first floor rear extension and erection of garage and car port to side of dwelling | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new cattle building

3. Broadgate Farm, Bleasdale Lane, Bleasdale PR3 1UR

Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new cattle building | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new concrete slurry tank with cover

4. Broadgate Farm, Bleasdale Lane, Preston PR3 1UR

Application validated on Dec 2 for erection of a new concrete slurry tank with cover | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:FleetwoodCouncilTakeawayCollege
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice