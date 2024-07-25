Preston North End reveal plans to update training facilities
The club wants permission to build a new single-storey extension to the rear of the existing changing block at it’s Springfields site off Dodney Drive, Lea, which would feature new shower and toilet facilities plus additional space to bring the existing changing rooms up to FA approved standards.
The new extension would be located on the western facing rear elevation, tucked behind existing buildings and measuring approximately 28.4m2. In an statement to the council, PNE’s agent said: "The new changing room extension is to be constructed in matching materials to blend seamlessly into the existing building."
Springfields was used for decades by PNE before the senior team moved to a state-of-the-art set up in Euxton. The original site is now being used by PNE’s youth team, the first and second year scholars hoping to make their way in the game.
