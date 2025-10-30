A Preston nightclub that brought live Motown music to the city has closed - and the premises put on the market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agent Christie and Co have this week listed Detroit Nightclub at 1 Main Spirit Weind for sale for an undisclosed price, with the majority of the fixtures and fittings included in the sale.

The say the former Revolution and Louis Long Bar premises “presents a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial and versatile hospitality venue in the heart of Preston”. They add: “Although currently closed, the premises are well-suited for a range of uses including a nightclub, bar, live music venue, or late-night entertainment space. With its generous layout and prime location, the property offers significant potential for an experienced operator to re-establish a thriving business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city centre premises extends to approximately 6,500 sq ft (603.8 sq m) across multiple levels with trading areas on both the ground and first floors, with additional back-of-house facilities on the lower ground levels.

Detroit in Preston has gone on the market | Christie & Co/Rightmove

Detroit - which hasn’t posted an event on its Facebook page since June - opened in December 2021 after undergoing a £180,000 renovation to complete a ‘speakeasy vibe’, with a mural of Marvin Gaye on one wall.

At its launch it was fronted by former Miss England, Elizabeth Grant and had a nine-piece house band fronted by Matt Phillips every Saturday night as well as guest singers and a line-up of DJs.

Detroit has been approached by the Post for comment.