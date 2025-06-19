Preston Market to shine orange, white and green in memory of Air India crash victims
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off on Thursday (June 12) in what is one of the deadliest plane accidents in terms of the number of British nationals killed.
The aircraft struck a medical college hostel in a residential part of Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board, 52 of whom were British.
The sole surviving passenger was Briton Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.
To commemorate those who lost their lives, Preston City Council has announced that the canopy at Preston Market will be lit in solidarity.
Councillor Matthew Brown, Leader of Preston City Council, said: “Tonight, we light our Market lights in remembrance of all those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected. We stand as one community, remembering those lost, and standing with their loved ones in solidarity and support.”
Among the victims were 72-year-old Adam Taju, his wife Hasina, 70, and their 51-year-old son-in-law Altafhusen Patel—all British nationals returning from a wedding in India.
Their granddaughter, Ammaarah Taju from Blackburn, told the BBC: “To lose them so suddenly, without a goodbye, without one last embrace, is a pain too deep for words.”
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
In the days following the disaster, Air India cancelled a flight operating the same route due to “precautionary checks.”
Flight AI159, originally scheduled from Ahmedabad to London, was delayed before ultimately being cancelled.
Another flight from London Gatwick to Amritsar was also grounded.
Both were to be operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners - the same aircraft model involved in the crash.