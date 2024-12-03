Preston man wanted in connection with criminal damage

A public appeal has been launched to find a wanted man from Preston.

Tomasz Janowiak is wanted following an incident of criminal damage in September.

The 39-year-old is described as white, of slim build, with short blond hair and green eyes.

Tomasz Janowiak is wanted following an incident of criminal damage
Tomasz Janowiak is wanted following an incident of criminal damage | Lancashire Police

His last known address was Garsdale Road in Preston.

If you see Janowiak or have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

